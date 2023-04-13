Karnataka Assembly election 2023: Many leaders to join JD(S) by tomorrow, says former CM HD Kumaraswamy | File Photo

The Karnataka Assembly elections of 2023 are right around the corner, and the drama in the state is unfolding in full swing. Now the former Chief Minister of the state has made a statement in the media saying that many leaders will be joining JD(S).

"Many leaders will join JD(S) tomorrow. (BJP leader) Doddappa Gowda Patil Naribol's name is final. We are keen to win 30 to 40 seats in Uttara Karnataka. I will release the second list of candidates tomorrow," former CM & JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy told the media.

Laxman Savadi, 2 others quit party

After senior leader and a Lingayat strongman Laxman Savadi quit the party in the morning, a former BJP MLA, Doddappagouda Patil Naribol, announced his exit. One of the ministers, S Angara, has also threatened to quit. All three have been dropped as candidates.

“I have made my decision. I am not one to go around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under anyone's influence,” a defiant Savadi told reporters.

BJP senior leaders said party wants young leaders to serve the state

But senior party leaders brushed aside these signs of revolt saying that the BJP wants to present a set of clean, efficient and young leaders to serve the state. They said the list had the stamp and seal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and party president Nadda.

One of the new faces in the list has been nominated from Udupi, the city at the epicentre of last year’s hijab controversy. BJP has fielded debutant Yashpal Suvarna in place of sitting MLA Raghupathi Bhat, a three-time legislator.

It was Suvarna who asked students not to wear hijab inside the classroom, which sparked a controversy. He was seen as a rising star among his supporters and earned fame for his activism in cow protection.

R Ashoka, V Somanna to take on DKS & Siddaramaiah

The BJP has also decided to give a stiff fight to KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah. Senior ministers R Ashoka and V Somanna will take on DKS and Siddaramaiah, respectively. Many see this as a ploy to tie the Congress heavies to their constituencies and limit their campaigning elsewhere.