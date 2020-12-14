Karnataka: Anti-cow slaughter bill unlikely to go through as JD(S) decides to vote against it

Bengaluru: The controversial Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, is unlikely to go through the Legislative Council with the JD(S) deciding not to vote in favour of the bill.

The Council has been reconvened on Tuesday to pass ‘important bills’, but the BJP-led government may not introduce the ‘cow bill’ fearing an embarrassing defeat. The Congress has made it clear that the party will vote against the bill.

In an interview to The News Minute, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said his party will ensure that the anti-cow slaughter bill will not become a law. “We have been opposed to the anti-cow slaughter bill from the beginning and there are no changes in that. There is already a law in existence from 1964. There is no necessity to bring another bill on the same issue. We have heard that the government might push the bill through the ordinance route, we will oppose that as well,” he said.

The Legislative Assembly passed the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, on December 9, without a debate, after the Opposition stormed out of the House protesting.