Karnataka announces total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday took a slew of decisions including imposing total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5 in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

It was also decided that there will be night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am, which will come into effect from Monday, according to an official statement. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa with the ministers and officials amid growing opposition outcry to impose stringent lockdown to contain COVID-19 cases in the state.

"Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, 2020 until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies. All government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, along with second and fourth Saturdays with effect from July 10," the statement read.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner was directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowding in large wholesale vegetable markets in the city. It was also decided to have a centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients.