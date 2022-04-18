Karnataka: Amid row over contractor's death, Lingayat seer accuses Bommai govt of taking 30% commission

A Lingayat seer on Monday alleged that mutts (monasteries) are equally affected due to rampant corruption prevailing in the state as they too pay a commission of 30 per cent to get the sanctioned grants released for them.

"If a grant is sanctioned for a swami (seer), it reaches the mutt after 30 per cent deduction. This is the plain truth. Officials clearly tell you that unless the amount is deducted, your project will not start," Dingaleshwar Swamiji of Balehosur Mutt in Shirahatti taluk of Gadag said during a rally organised in Badagandi village in Bagalkote district.

The seer charged that none of the government programmes are happening properly in the state.

"There is a pathetic situation of paying 30 per cent commission. The work starts only after paying 30 per cent. Many contractors have stopped their works. There are only talks but no development is happening. Many MLAs fix the rate first before starting the work," the Swamiji claimed.

He added that this was not just his accusation but that of the people of the state and demanded that corruption must stop.

"There is big injustice happening to northern Karnataka. There is no system in place in northern Karnataka. Roads, bus services, education, schools are in bad shape. There is shortage of teachers here. Irrigation works are pathetic," the seer said.

Reacting to the statements, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government considers the seer's allegations "very seriously" and will "get to the bottom of the case".

Bommai said, "He (the seer) is a great swamiji with a great track record. The entire state knows it. I only request His Holiness to give the entire details as to who paid, for what purpose it was paid and whom it was paid to. We will certainly inquire and go into the depth of the case. We consider his allegation very seriously."

The accusation comes close on the heels of BJP leader KS Eshwarappa resigning from his ministerial position on Saturday after a contractor allegedly died by suicide in a hotel room in Udupi on April 12.

The contractor, in a purported WhatsApp message, had charged that he was compelled to take the extreme step because he was unable to meet Eshwarappa's demand of 40 per cent cut in a public work taken up in Hindalga village of Belagavi district in 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 10:08 PM IST