Karnataka: All party leaders, farmers announce protest to oppose implementation of Kasturirangan report | File Photo

All party leaders, farmers in Karnataka have announced a series of protests against the implementation of recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee on Western Ghats by the Union Government from July 27.

It has been decided to launch the agitation on July 27 in Hassan district. Bandh will be observed in Kodagu and Chikkamagalur on July 28 and 29.

The protesters have planned to file petitions from villagers to the Ministry of Environment. Protesters also intend to meet Union Minister for Ennvironment, Forest and Climate Change by July end

The ruling BJP government in the state has assured of resorting to legal course of action to prevent Union Government from going ahead with implementation, the silence of 25 BJP MPs in the state is being flayed.

What does the Kasturirangan report say?

Karnataka has one of the largest forest expanses across India including part of ecologically fragile Western Ghats. The Kasturirangan report proposes 37 percent of the total area of Western Ghats, which is about 60,000 sq km, to be declared eco-sensitive area.

Out of this, 20,688 square kilometers will fall in Karnataka state covering 1,576 villages. The report has recommended prohibition on mining, quarrying, setting up of red category industries and thermal power projects.

Why is Karnataka government opposing Kasturirangan Report?

The Karnataka government is rejecting the report fearing it will halt development of the Western Ghat region.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier clarified in the virtual meeting with Bhupinder Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change that classifying the Western Ghat region as a sensitive zone will impact the life of people of the region and affect their livelihood. He also added that the proposal is opposed by the people as well as the state government.