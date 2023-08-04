 Karnataka: AAP Defies Legal Orders, Conducts Rally in Naxal-Infested Bijapur With Over 300 Participants
Karnataka: AAP Defies Legal Orders, Conducts Rally in Naxal-Infested Bijapur With Over 300 Participants

AAP takes out rally to expose government's failures, explains the plight of naxal affected families.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
AAP Rally | FPJ

BIJAPUR: Despite issuance of prohibitory legal orders from district Administration to Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) to restrict its proposed rally, the party carried out a rally under the leadership of AAP president Komal Hupendi in Bijapur on Friday in which more than 300 people participated.

In the Naxal infested Bijapur, district president of AAP Anil Durgam was warned of taking out a rally. Bijapur district administration prohibited the political party from carrying out a rally in the District Headquarters without citing proper reasons. The SDM letter threatens of strict legal action if the rally was carried out in the city, said AAP spokesperson Suraj Upadhyay.

AAP had sought permission to carry out rally

Actually, AAP has filed an application with the district administration in order to carry out rallies from circuit house to bus stand to expose the government’s undelivered promises. Despite the restrictions we took out the rally on Friday, the AAP leader said.

We actually want to highlight the grief, trauma of naxal affected families whose houses were razed by the district administration without making any arrangement for the rehabilitation, Suraj said.

