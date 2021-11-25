Karnataka: 66 medical college students, fully vaccinated, test positive in Dharwad

At least 66 medical college students, fully vaccinated against coronavirus, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharwad in Karnataka. According to a report, officials said that the students of SDM College of Medical Sciences were found infected after 300 out of 400 students were made to undergo Covid tests following a college event.

Following which the two hostels at the college have been sealed as a precautionary measure on the orders of the district health officer and deputy commissioner.

Physical classes have been suspended at the moment, officials added.

Deputy commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said the infected students, who were vaccinated with both the doses of Covid vaccine. He also added that they will undergo treatment inside the hostel itself.

"The rest of the 100 students will be subjected to COVID-19 tests. We have quarantined the students. We have sealed two hostels. The students will be provided with treatment and food. No one will be allowed to step out of the hostels. The students who are awaiting tests will also be quarantined in the same premises," Mr Patil said.

It is suspected that the students got infected after they attended a recent college event.

Officials said, "we are ascertaining whether the students stepped out of the college. What we suspect at the moment is that an event was organised in the college for students. We have tested all students who attended that event."

"We have traced the primary and secondary contacts and have subjected them to the test. All the students have been vaccinated with both doses," they added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 254 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,255 and the toll to 38,185.

The day also saw 546 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,49,629, a health department bulletin said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 04:23 PM IST