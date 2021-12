33 medical students of a medical college in Kolar have tested COVID-19 positive, informed District Surveillance Officer Dr Charani.

He also stated that all the students have been isolated in a hospital.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:03 PM IST