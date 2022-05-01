Karnataka 2023 elections: 'Party is capable of changing everyone and anyone', BL Santhosh warns state BJP leaders

Ahead of the assembly elections 2023 in Karnataka, BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh on Sunday warned the state BJP leaders that the party is capable of changing 'everyone and anyone' ahead of the state elections.

According to India Today report, Santhosh said, "In Delhi corporation, we decided we won't give tickets to sitting corporators. There'll be news faces. In Gujarat, we made sure two-time corporators retired. Now, you'll see new faces. Workers who were sitting on backbenches are in front now. In our state, certain workers are always at the last, our party has the strength to change it."

"A change in the leadership will strengthen the party and the experiment was successful in Gujarat," Santosh said hinting that the BJP would face upcoming elections keeping away the existing MLAs and their family members.

The ruling BJP had started its preparation with top party leaders forming three teams that held conventions of the district- and booth-level workers across the state till April 24.

One of the teams was headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel and national general secretary in charge of the state, Arun Singh, who lead the other two teams.

Replying to a question days ago about whether the party would fight the election on the issue of Hindutva or the development report card of the state government, CM Bommai said, “We will face the election on the basis of development works of our government. The welfare of the fishermen, community development, tourism development, industrialisation, and the hard work of our party workers will help the party do well in the hustings.”

The tenure of the state Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 06:53 PM IST