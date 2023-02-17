Karnataka: 2 vendors dump dead body of fellow worker by the road in Udupi; nabbed

Karnataka: 2 vendors dump dead body of fellow worker by the road; nabbed |

Two persons were arrested by the Malpe Police after they were spotted dumping dead body of a worker by the road. A video of the incident is going viral on social media which shows the two persons dumping the body.

According to a report in local media, the incident happened near Kemmannu gram panchayat.

The visuals of the CCTV camera shows the two arrestees pulling up in a tempo and dumping the dead body by the roadside as other motorists pass by.

Inhumane act caught on camera, two vegetable vendors seen dumping the body of man in the middle of the road & fleeing in #Udupi's #Kemmanu. Preliminary info: a helper is said to have passed away while sleeping inside the canter. He's said have been unwell.pic.twitter.com/LbBDIHVwSU — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 17, 2023

Reportedly, social worker Eshwar Malpe, along with others arrived at the spot and took the body to district hospital where he was announced dead on arrival.

As per preliminary information, the two persons are vegetable vendors from Hanagal district and the deceased was another vendor working with them. He had not been keeping well for quite some time and was sleeping at the back of the tempo.

Upon learning that he had passed away, the arrestees dumped his body on the roadside and escaped. Malpe police based on the CCTV evidence traced the vehicle and nabbed the two accused. The police is probing the case further.

