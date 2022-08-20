Karnataka: 16 arrested in Kodagu in connection with threat calls to LoP Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah | Twitter

A total of 16 people have been arrested in Kodagu in connection with the death threat calls to Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Siddaramaiah.

Nine people have been arrested in Kushalnagar, while seven others are nabbed in Madikeri. These accused will be produced before the magistrate court and further investigation is underway, said Kodagu SP Capt Aiyappa MA.

Karnataka CM Bommai orders thorough probe into death threat calls

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had ordered a thorough probe into death threat calls to Siddaramaiah.

"We have taken this issue seriously. I had also called the Director General of Police and spoke to him. Police will probe the matter. I have given instruction to provide adequate security to the Leader of the Opposition. No one should make such statements that will instigate the minds of others," Bommai told reporters.

Amid the row over his remarks on Veer Savarkar, Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that he received death threat calls.

Congress condemns egg attack against Siddaramaiah

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Congress staged a protest to condemn the egg attack against Siddaramaiah in Kodagu district during his visit.

The grand old party workers alleged that the saffron party workers staged a 'gherao' protest against Siddaramaiah's vehicle in Kodagu on Thursday over his comments on Veer Savarkar during his tour to the district to meet the victims of flood and heavy rainfall.

Confronted with backlash by BJP workers over his remark on VD Savarkar, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday warned the BJP stating that they will "teach them a lesson" after his party comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

Siddaramaiah visited the Madenadu and Koyanadu areas of Kodagu where heavy rains had caused damage. He also interacted with the victims.

The Congress leader was confronted with protests by the BJP workers for his remarks on the poster row in Shivamogga. The workers hit the streets, chanted slogans against the former Chief Minister and displayed a black flag at General Thimmaiah's circle.

Condemning the incident, Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP hired people to protest against him.

"Adequate compensation has not been given in Kodagu. The DC office barrier is in poor condition, they protested against me because they don't want me to know the state of all these issues. Government is dead in Karnataka. That's why, they paid money and brought people and shouted slogans," he said.