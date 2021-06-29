Karnataka: 13-year-old boy diagnosed with rare post-COVID complication affecting the brain. Click to know more

Davanagere: A 13-year-old boy in Karnataka's Davangere district has been diagnosed with a rare post-COVID complication-- Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC)-- which affects the brain.

The patient has been in the hospital for the past week and is showing some improvement now.

It is being said that this is India's second ANEC case, the first having been reported in AIIMS-Delhi. According to doctors, ANEC is similar to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) and it affects the patient's brain. ANEC is a rapidly progressive encephalopathy affecting infants and children.

"13-year-old boy in Davangere district of Karnataka has been diagnosed with a rare post-COVID complication that affects the brain. The patient has Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC) and has been in hospital for the past one week and now he is showing some improvements," Dr Kalappanavar, Medical Director, Shamanur Shivshankar Appa Institute of Medical Sciences (SSIMS), Davanagere, said.

He also said that the child came with a history of high-grade fever, headache, fever, vomiting, and developed respiratory failure the same day. An early diagnosis and treatment of the disease are vital in order to decrease the chances of fatality.

What is Acute necrotizing encephalopathy?

Acute necrotizing encephalopathy (ANE) is a rare disease characterized by brain damage (encephalopathy) that usually follows an acute febrile disease, mostly viral infections. ANEC is a serious and life threatening complication of simple viral infections. Most of the reported cases are from previously healthy Japanese and Taiwanese children, but it is now known that the disease may affect anybody in the world.

The symptoms of the viral infection (fever, respiratory infection, and gastroenteritis, among others) are followed by seizures, disturbance of consciousness that may rapidly progress to a coma, liver problems, and neurological deficits.