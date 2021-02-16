Karnataka: 103 residents of Bengaluru apartment complex get COVID-19

A major Covid-19 cluster has emerged in an apartment complex in Bengaluru with 105 residents testing positive Monday. On Sunday, 28 people had tested positive and the city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had indicated that more cases may emerge.

According to officials, all those who have tested positive had attended a party hosted in the apartment complex in Bomannahalli.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said "We are taking all the measures to control further spread of the coronavirus. We have also called a meeting of citizens’ groups of the city to discuss how the spread can be controlled among the people."

Bommanahalli Health Officer Dr Savitha said that they will be testing 200 more residents. "None of the 105 residents have exhibited any symptoms of Covid-19. To understand the virulency of the coronavirus, we have sent samples to NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences), and the results will take a week to arrive. As many as 96 people are above the age of 50, and 68 of these people have comorbidities. We are monitoring the situation," she told the media,