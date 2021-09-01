Karnal lathi charge: Haryana govt transfers official caught on camera telling policemen to 'crack the heads' of farmers during protest

Haryana government on Wednesday announced the transfer of SDM Karnal, Ayush Sinha and posted him as the Additional Secretary to Govt, Haryana, Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID) after he drew flak for his 'crack the heads' remark against protesting farmers.

The state government, in an order released on Wednesday, stated that Sinha would now be posted as the additional secretary to the government of Haryana in the Citizen Resources Information Department (CMID).

In a video clip which was captured during the farmers’ protest in Haryana on Saturday, Sinha was heard instructing a group of policemen: “Utha utha ke maarna peeche sabko (hit them hard)… We shall not allow this cordon to be breached. We have enough force available. We haven’t slept for the past two days. But you have come here after taking some sleep… Mere paas ek bhi banda nikal ke nahi aana chahiye. Agar aaye toh sar foota hua hona chahiye uska. Clear hai aapko (No one should break the cordon and reach me. If someone does, make sure he has a broken head. Hope this is clear).”

Haryana: SDM Karnal, Ayush Sinha transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to Govt, Haryana, Citizen Resources Information Department (CRID).



Ayush Sinha, in a viral video, was seen asking policemen to hit protesting farmers on their heads. — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Reacting to his remarks, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Dy CM Dushyant Chautala condemned for his choice of words. Khattar said, “although the officer’s choice of words was not correct, strictness had to be maintained to ensure law and order situation there was kept under check”.

While Chautala had said, “I am pained from yesterday’s incident, the way statements that don’t meet ethical standards of an IAS officer were given by an IAS officer. Action will be initiated against him as per framework of time.”

Yesterday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) demanded chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation and registration of a case sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha over the lathi charge on protesting farmers over the weekend.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 07:57 PM IST