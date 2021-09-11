Karnal farmers' protests: Deadlock with Haryana govt resolved, stir over 'crack their heads' remarks called off

A deadlock between the Haryana government and farmers' protesting in Haryana's Karnal has now been resolved. The weeklong stalemate was prompted by the Haryana Police's lathicharge against demonstrators and IAS officer Ayush Sinha's controversial "crack their heads" remark.

"After discussions, we have collectively decided to call off the protest here (outside mini-secretariat)," Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni told news agency ANI after a meeting with the administration in Karnal.

According to reports, both sides have agreed upon a month-long probe by a former judge against the IAS officer. Sinha will remain on leave during this time period. The Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate had been removed after the controversy began.

Towards the end of August, the Haryana Police had sparked outrage after officials lathi charged a group of farmers disrupting traffic movement on a national highway. They had been heading towards Karnal to protest against a BJP meeting and more than 10 protesters were injured in the altercation. Soon after this, the video of an IAS officer instructing policemen to "break heads" of protesting farmers had gone viral.

Further details awaited.

