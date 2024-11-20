 Karhal Byelection 2024: 'She Was Killed For Not Voting For SP', Dalit Girl's Mother's Shocking Allegation Amid Voting In Mainpuri
Karhal Byelection 2024: 'She Was Killed For Not Voting For SP', Dalit Girl's Mother's Shocking Allegation Amid Voting In Mainpuri

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP has alleged in a social media post that SP worker Prashant Yadav and his associates murdered the young woman because she refused to vote for the Samajwadi Party in Karhal by-poll.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
In the Karhal assembly constituency, where voting for the by-poll is underway, police found the body of a young Dalit girl stuffed in a sack near Nagla Anti. The deceased has been identified as Durga (23), daughter of Shishupal.

According to reports, Durga had been missing since Tuesday. She was last seen with some local residents. After receiving information, the police reached the scene and recovered the lifeless body, which was subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

Durga’s family began searching for her when she did not return home on Tuesday. Her mother told the media that the day before voting, Samajwadi Party supporter Prashant Yadav and his associates visited their home. "They asked us to support the Samajwadi Party. We told them that we are BJP supporters and would vote for the lotus symbol," she said.

She further alleged that Prashant Yadav threatened them with dire consequences for not voting for the Samajwadi Party.

The victim's father told the media that his daughter was raped and then strangled to death. However, police have not confirmed the father's claim.

Bahraich Violence: Samajwadi Party Slams CM Yogi Adityanath After Riot Videos Surface
BJP leader Amit Malviya has attacked the Samajwadi party over the incident. Sharing the mother's statement to the media, Malviya said, "The misdeeds of the red-capped goons have once again come to light. The red-capped goons of Akhilesh Yadav, who champions the slogan of PDA, have brutally murdered a Dalit girl in Karhal. Akhilesh Yadav should control the goons in his party; otherwise, the law and administration are there to take action."

