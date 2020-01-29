Karawal Nagar suffered under former MLA Kapil Mishra: AAP candidate

Mishra is now the BJP's candidate from Model Town.

Pathak said the response towards him in the assembly has been "unbelievable" and he aims to develop the area by bringing "big ticket" projects.

Pathak said Karawal Nagar is one of the remotest areas of Delhi and one of the main reasons for it is lack of major projects.

"That will be my focus, to develop this area. Three things I will focus on will be solving water crisis, regularisation of small industries and improvement in transport system," he said.

Assembly elections will be held on February 8 in Delhi which is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling AAP, the BJP and the Congress.

The Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 15 sitting MLAs from its list of 70 candidates and given tickets to 24 first-timers, including Pathak.

In the assembly polls five years ago, the AAP bagged 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP.