Kapil Patil takes charge as MoS in Ministry of Panchayati Raj, expresses resolve to take forward vision of PM Modi

Days after taking oath as a minister in Central cabinet, Lok Sabha MP Kapil Moreshwar Patil took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The minister while taking the charge expressed the resolve to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformation of villages, empowerment of Panchayats and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in the country.
Around 43 ministers including Kapil Patil took oath as ministers in PM Modi's revamped cabinet on July 7. There are new 28 Ministers of State (MoS) and one among them is Kapil Moreshwar Patil.
Kapil Moreshwar Patil is a Lok Sabha MP for Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. He is serving his 2nd term as MP. He has been made the Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.
He is a grassroots politician and has served for three decades across various positions - from Sarpanch of Dive-Anjur Gram Panchayat to President of Thane Zila Parishad.
The 60-year-old holds a BA degree from Mumbai University. He had moved from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2014.
Patil is the OBC face of the BJP and comes from Agari Samaj. Through him, the BJP is trying to attract OBC voters for the upcoming civil body elections. And also the saffron party is trying to make inroads in Shiv Sena's bastion Thane.
With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)