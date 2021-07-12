Kapil Patil takes charge as MoS in Ministry of Panchayati Raj, expresses resolve to take forward vision of PM Modi

Days after taking oath as a minister in Central cabinet, Lok Sabha MP Kapil Moreshwar Patil took charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The minister while taking the charge expressed the resolve to take forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformation of villages, empowerment of Panchayats and strengthening of the Panchayati Raj system in the country.

Around 43 ministers including Kapil Patil took oath as ministers in PM Modi's revamped cabinet on July 7. There are new 28 Ministers of State (MoS) and one among them is Kapil Moreshwar Patil.

Kapil Moreshwar Patil is a Lok Sabha MP for Maharashtra's Bhiwandi. He is serving his 2nd term as MP. He has been made the Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.