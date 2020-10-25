Kapil Dev 'absolutely fine', discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department at the Fortis-Escorts Heart Institute in south Delhi, had performed the angioplasty after Kapil reached the hospital at 1 AM on Friday.

Earlier, the all-rounder had himself taken to Twitter to share his health update. He had also thanked his fans for their "love and concern".

Another doctor, who did not wish to be identified, had earlier told IANS that the angioplasty was done under local anaesthesia, and normal patients are kept in hospitals for 48 to 72 hours before being discharged.

"Since Kapil has a sugar problem for a long time, there could be an issue with such patients. In diabetic patients, blood vessels have more calcium deposits. So that is an issue that could happen to patients undergoing angioplasty. But he is stable," the doctor had told IANS.

Dev was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Friday after he complained of chest pain.

Kapil Dev has played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs between 1978 and 1994. He held the world record for most Test wickets (434) for over six years until it was broken by Courtney Walsh of the West Indies. His other big achievement was to lead India to World Cup triumph in 1983.