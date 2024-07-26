Kanwar Yatra: Supreme Court Extends Interim Stay On UP's 'Nameplate' Order

Kanwar Yatra 2024 | PTI

Supreme Court of India on Friday (July 26) extended the interim stay on the 'nameplate' directive which Uttar Pradesh government had said was to be followed during the Kanwar yatra. The court said that nobody can be forced to disclose names. The 'nameplate' directive mandated eatery owners on the Kanwar yatra route to display names of owners and employees on signboard at their establishments.

Critics of the decision, including members of the opposition India bloc had alleged that this order was discriminatory against Muslims and those belonging to lower castes.

Supreme Court imposed an interim stay on the government directive on July 22.

Government backs directive

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government backed the directive in the Supreme Court. It claimed that “the idea behind” the directive was to ensure “transparency and informed choice of the consumer/Kanwaria regarding the food they eat during the period of the Yatra, keeping in mind their religious sentiments so that they don’t, even accidentally, fall foul of their beliefs”.

The government filed an affidavit before the court drawing attention to “Regulation 2.1.1 (5) of the Food and Safety Standards (Licensing & Registration of Food Businesses (Regulations), 2011” and “requires registration of all ‘petty food’ businesses and mandatory disclosure of the photo ID of the owner and Registration Certificate, which sadly is lacking in most dhabas, with some even lacking registration”.

In its affidavit, the UP government challenged petitions opposing its directive.

“Kanwariyas follow a strict vegetarian, satvik diet, eschewing onion, garlic and all other tamasic foods”. It also pointed out that “satvik food does not just mean the preparation of food without onions and garlic, but is also the manner of preparation of the food, similar to falhar during other festivals when fasting ceremonies are undertaken,” said the UP government.

"...a mishap in the form of taking a meal unwittingly of a place that would have otherwise not been of their choice, could, for the Kanwariya, vitiate the entire Yatra, peace and tranquillity in the area, the maintenance of which, is the bounden duty of the State...”.

