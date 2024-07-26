Kanwar Yatra Row: UP Government Defends Directive, Informs Supreme Court That Order Was To Ensure Peace

Muzaffarnagar: Kanwariyas walk past a shop on which banners with shopkeeper's name was put up on Kanwar Marg after an order issued by Uttar Pradesh Government, in Muzaffarnagar, Saturday, July 20, 2024. | PTI

UP: The Uttar Pradesh government has firmly opposed petitions challenging its directive requiring shop owners along the Kanwar Yatra route to prominently display their names. In a detailed submission to the Supreme Court, the state government stated that the directive was issued to ensure a peaceful and orderly pilgrimage.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage where devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, travel to fetch holy water from the Ganges River. This pilgrimage sees millions of participants each year. The Uttar Pradesh government claimed that the directive was introduced in response to specific complaints from Kanwariyas. Pilgrims had allegedly raised concerns about the food being served along the route, which led to apprehensions regarding its preparation in line with religious practices.

Opposition Targets UP Govt Over Directive

Opposition parties have targeted the government, calling the directive 'anti-Muslim' and alleging it aims to create divisions within society. Despite this criticism, the state government has maintained that the directive is necessary for maintaining order and addressing the concerns of the pilgrims.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 22, coinciding with the first Monday of 'Sawan,' a holy month in the Hindu calendar. Devotees across the nation commenced their pilgrimage, thronging temples dedicated to Lord Shiva to offer their prayers and take a holy dip in the Ganga to mark the occasion.

Devotees flocked to prominent temples, including the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the Kali Paltan temple in Meerut and the Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple in Gorakhpur, to offer their prayers. The Yatra is a notable event in the Hindu religious calendar, drawing large crowds and necessitating extensive preparations to ensure the safety and well-being of the participants.

State Govt's Stand On Directive

The state government's directive, requiring the display of shop names along the Yatra route, is seen as a measure to maintain transparency and trust among the pilgrims. By addressing the pilgrims' concerns about food preparation and other services, the government aims to facilitate a smoother and more harmonious pilgrimage experience.

Despite the controversy, the directive remains in place, with the government defending its decision as a necessary step to ensure the safety and satisfaction of the Kanwariyas. As the pilgrimage continues, the state authorities are likely to monitor the situation closely and make any necessary adjustments to maintain order and address any emerging issues.