Kanpur's Spider boy is the internet's new favourite meme

A seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is climbing walls like the Marvel superhero character Spider-Man.

Yasharth Singh Gaur, a class three student, told ANI that he got the inspiration to climb walls without support after he saw the movie 'Spider-Man'.

"When I saw the 'Spider-Man' movie, I wanted to climb walls like him. I tried doing that at home. Initially, I used to fall down, but later I mastered that technique. I told my brother about it, and he told everyone else," said the boy.

Check out his video here: