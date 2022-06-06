Kanpur Violence: FIR filed against 8 people for 'inflammatory' tweets; 15 social media accounts booked for ‘disrupting social harmony’

Kanpur: Police conduct flag march in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown, in Kanpur, Saturday, June 4, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

An FIR was lodged against eight persons on Monday for their alleged inflammatory tweets in connection with violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The FIR was filed in Kanpur's Kotwali Police Station under Sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Besides, the Kanpur Police today also registered FIR against 15 social media accounts operated on platforms Facebook and Twitter in connection with the violence. The case has been registered under sections 505, 507 and 66 of the IT Act for allegedly fanning passions.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police today said it would put up hoardings carrying pictures of key suspects involved in the Kanpur violence at prominent places in and around the affected areas.

The police have arrested nine more people in connection with the violence, taking the total number of those arrested to 38.

According to the police, the violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city on Friday when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over controversial remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

"We have identified about 100 more stone-pelters and rioters through CCTV footage and video clips," said Anand Prakash Tiwari, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order.

"Search operations are underway and raids are also being conducted at all possible hideouts to arrest rioters at the earliest," he added.

(With PTI inputs)