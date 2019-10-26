Kanpur: School teacher suspended for harassing 8-year-old student, shoots her for refusing advances

A Kanpur school teacher allegedly murdered an 8-year-old girl on Thursday for refusing his advances.

Accused Shailendra Singh (25) was expelled from school two months after the victim had complained the school principal about him. According to police, the accused is currently on the run.

Kanpur Dehat SP Anurag Vats said Singh had been stalking and making advances on the 15-year-old girl even after being expelled.

“Shailendra shot her yesterday (Thursday) morning and she succumbed to her injuries in the evening. We have lodged a murder case against the teacher and an unidentified person who was accompanying him,” said Vats.

The SHO of the concerned police station said, “The girl was accompanied by a schoolmate who is the lone eyewitness. She told police that Shailendra, who was on a motorcycle with another person, intercepted them and started talking to the girl. After a few minutes, he shot her in the neck and fled.”