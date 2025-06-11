Kanpur Metro Hosts Book Fairs At 3 Key Stations To Promote Reading Culture

A book fair | Representative image (File Photo) |

Three metro stations, Kanpur Central, Bada Chauraha, and Moti Jheel, have become unexpected cultural hubs as they host book fairs till June-end, offering commuters a chance to explore timeless literary works during their travels.

The initiative, launched after the Priority Corridor's inauguration, aims to promote reading culture. NCMC GoSmart cardholders enjoy 10% discounts on purchases. Stations showcase various sections including fiction/non-fiction, Youth Corner with GK books, biographies, investment guides, Children's Section and Stationery section which contains motivational posters and fancy stationary items

UPMRC MD Sushil Kumar stated, "This bridges daily commutes with intellectual engagement." The fairs may extend beyond June based on public response.