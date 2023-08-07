Kanpur: IIT Roorkee-Bound Girl Fakes Her Kidnapping With Help Of Boyfriend, Asks For ₹10 lakh From Family; Both Held

A Kanpur girl, allegedly selected in IIT Roorkee for the current year, planned her kidnapping with the help of her boyfriend and demanded ₹10 lakh ransom from her family.

The incident came to light when on Saturday the girl's father received a video in which Verma pleaded for help. Later in a phone call, the kidnapper demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh from her father.

The 21-year-old girl identified as Hansika Verma Lives in Barra Vishwa Bank colony in Kanpur and went missing last Friday under suspicious circumstances.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After receiving the call for the ransom, Verma's family registered a complaint of kidnapping at the local police station. Following this, the police formed teams and started searching for the girl. But soon it realized that the matter is suspicious and does not look like a case of kidnapping.

The police investigation revealed that the girl is in a love affair with a man named Raj Singh who was also missing from his home in UP’s Unnao. Police, as per news reports, also recovered some videos in which Verma can be seen walking with the young man. Layer after layer, the investigation showed the alleged kidnapping as a well-planned conspiracy.

Police investigation revealed that the girl is married

During the investigation it was also revealed that the girl had married Raj Singh. As per information the couple tried to flee to Nepal. But before they could cross the border they were apprehended and brought to Kanpur.

Joint Police Commissioner Anand Prakash told media that the student and her boyfriend have been arrested and taken into custody. He informed that the girl was not kidnapped and rather hatched a conspiracy to fake her kidnapping in an effort to extract money from her family. Prakash also revealed that a marriage certificate indicating that they are married has also been recovered.

Police are currently examining the certificate and have confirmed that strict action will be taken against the couple.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)