Kanpur Dog Killing Video: Man Mercilessly Kills Stray Dog In Full Public View, Hungry Puppies Mourn Next To Dead Mother's Body

A video depicting the brutal killing of a stray dog has surfaced online. The disturbing footage shows a man striking a sleeping dog with a thick stick, while several bystanders look on.

Vidit Sharma, a user on X, shared the CCTV footage of the incident on Wednesday, urging local law enforcement authorities to take swift action against the perpetrator.

According to Vidit Sharma, the incident occurred in Shyam Nagar, Kanpur, on March 11th, where a sleeping mother dog was ruthlessly killed.

The visual is disturbing. Viewers discretion is advised

Expressing his shock and dismay, Vidit stated, "This heinous act shook us to the core. In Shyam Nagar, Kanpur, on 11th March, a sleeping mother dog, with two innocent puppies, was brutally killed. It's unfathomable how someone could commit such cruelty. If you don't care for animals, please, at the very least, leave them be. We urge Kanpur Police to take swift action. Justice must prevail." Along with sharing the video footage, he tagged the local authorities' handles.

Other users expressed shock over the heinous crime. A user named Manta questioned the onlookers as to why they didn't intervene to stop the man and save the dog.

According to a local reporter, the accused was in an inebriated condition when he mercilessly struck the dog with a stick. Prior to attacking the canine, he had also assaulted his wife with the same stick. An FIR has been filed in this case, and the accused has been charged under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code.