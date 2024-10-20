Kanpur: Dalit Student Assaulted, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' By Peers Over Anti-Sanatan Dharma Posts; Case Registered After Video Surfaces

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, a Dalit student was seen forcefully raising "Jai Shree Ram" slogans after being beaten by a group of students outside an inter-college in Kanpur’s Sen Paschim Para.

The incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, involved over half a dozen students who targeted the high school boy for not chanting the religious slogan. The accused recorded the act and shared the video online, which has since gone viral.

The victim reported the incident to the police with his family on Sunday. He revealed that he and his family follow Buddhism, and he often shares posts related to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other Buddhist leaders on social media using his elder brother’s phone. The victim said that his social media activity was the reason behind the attack, as the other students objected to his posts.

According to the victim, the incident occurred after school hours when a group of intermediate and high school students stopped him on his way home, demanding that he chant "Jai Shree Ram." When he refused, they hurled caste-based slurs at him and assaulted him. After beating him, the group forced him to chant the slogan and filmed the entire ordeal, later uploading the video to social media.

The accused students reportedly claimed that they confronted the victim because he often shared posts against Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) on the internet. They denied using violence, asserting that they only told the boy to stop making such posts. However, the video evidence suggests otherwise.

Case registered in the matter

The police confirmed that both the victim and the accused students are minors. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered, and appropriate action will be taken following further investigation, said police in a statement to the media.