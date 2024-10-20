 Kanpur: Dalit Student Assaulted, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' By Peers Over Anti-Sanatan Dharma Posts; Case Registered After Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKanpur: Dalit Student Assaulted, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' By Peers Over Anti-Sanatan Dharma Posts; Case Registered After Video Surfaces

Kanpur: Dalit Student Assaulted, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' By Peers Over Anti-Sanatan Dharma Posts; Case Registered After Video Surfaces

A Dalit student was seen forcefully raising "Jai Shree Ram" slogans after being beaten by a group of students outside an inter-college in Kanpur’s Sen Paschim Para

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 07:08 PM IST
article-image

In a video that surfaced on social media on Sunday, a Dalit student was seen forcefully raising "Jai Shree Ram" slogans after being beaten by a group of students outside an inter-college in Kanpur’s Sen Paschim Para. 

The incident, which took place on Friday afternoon, involved over half a dozen students who targeted the high school boy for not chanting the religious slogan. The accused recorded the act and shared the video online, which has since gone viral.

Watch the video here:

The victim reported the incident to the police with his family on Sunday. He revealed that he and his family follow Buddhism, and he often shares posts related to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other Buddhist leaders on social media using his elder brother’s phone. The victim said that his social media activity was the reason behind the attack, as the other students objected to his posts.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers
Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers
Understanding Osteoporosis: Causes, Risk Factors, And Early Warning Signs
Understanding Osteoporosis: Causes, Risk Factors, And Early Warning Signs
'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop Noise Of Firecrackers
'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop Noise Of Firecrackers
Who Is Vikram Ahuja? All About Seema Sajdeh's Current Boyfriend With Whom She Was Engaged Before Marrying Sohail Khan
Who Is Vikram Ahuja? All About Seema Sajdeh's Current Boyfriend With Whom She Was Engaged Before Marrying Sohail Khan

According to the victim, the incident occurred after school hours when a group of intermediate and high school students stopped him on his way home, demanding that he chant "Jai Shree Ram." When he refused, they hurled caste-based slurs at him and assaulted him. After beating him, the group forced him to chant the slogan and filmed the entire ordeal, later uploading the video to social media.

The accused students reportedly claimed that they confronted the victim because he often shared posts against Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism) on the internet. They denied using violence, asserting that they only told the boy to stop making such posts. However, the video evidence suggests otherwise.

Read Also
Tragic! Youth Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor While Filming Slow Motion Reel In UP's Agra;...
article-image

Case registered in the matter

The police confirmed that both the victim and the accused students are minors. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered, and appropriate action will be taken following further investigation, said police in a statement to the media. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers

Rajasthan: JDA Demolishes Illegal Construction Of Accused In Attack On RSS Workers

'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop...

'This Is Murder': Mahua Moitra Calls Out Noida Police After Her Rescued Dog Dies Due To Non-Stop...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kanpur: Dalit Student Assaulted, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' By Peers Over Anti-Sanatan Dharma...

Kanpur: Dalit Student Assaulted, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shree Ram' By Peers Over Anti-Sanatan Dharma...

Terrifying! Youth Gets Crushed To Death After He Jumps In Front Of Loaded Truck In Bilaspur; VIDEO...

Terrifying! Youth Gets Crushed To Death After He Jumps In Front Of Loaded Truck In Bilaspur; VIDEO...