Kanpur: CCTV Footage Captures Shocking Murder Attempt In Shastri Nagar In Presence Of Cop (Watch Video)

In a chilling incident caught on CCTV, a group of men attacked a young man, raising concerns about public safety in Kanpur's Shastri Nagar.
In the footage of the incident posted on Twitter, attackers can be seen ruthlessly beating the victim. Towards the end of the short clip, a policeman can also be seen, however, allegedly he remained just a passive observer.
Watch the video here:
Victim admitted to hospital
As per news reports, the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was left critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at Hallett Hospital.
Meanwhile, allegations of the police suppressing the matter have emerged, further intensifying the investigation. With this recent incident, the public's trust in law enforcement has been shaken, with many questioning the efficacy and integrity of the police force.
Reports show that local residents have expressed their shock and anguish over the incident, calling for enhanced security measures and stricter law enforcement in the area.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)