 Kanpur: CCTV Footage Captures Shocking Murder Attempt In Shastri Nagar In Presence Of Cop (Watch Video)
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 06:19 PM IST
In a chilling incident caught on CCTV, a group of men attacked a young man, raising concerns about public safety in Kanpur's Shastri Nagar.

In the footage of the incident posted on Twitter, attackers can be seen ruthlessly beating the victim. Towards the end of the short clip, a policeman can also be seen, however, allegedly he remained just a passive observer.

Victim admitted to hospital

As per news reports, the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was left critically injured and is currently receiving treatment at Hallett Hospital. 

Meanwhile, allegations of the police suppressing the matter have emerged, further intensifying the investigation. With this recent incident, the public's trust in law enforcement has been shaken, with many questioning the efficacy and integrity of the police force.

Reports show that local residents have expressed their shock and anguish over the incident, calling for enhanced security measures and stricter law enforcement in the area.

