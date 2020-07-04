Kanpur ambush: Don still on the run, den pulled down

Lucknow: Almost 40 hours on, Kanpur's notorious don Vikas Dubey, accused of Friday bloodbath in Bikru village in which eight cops lost their lives, is still absconding.

Entire UP police force, including the highly skilled Special Task Force (STF) and about two dozen teams, have not been able to chase the accused till the time of going to press. “The police force of neighboring states have also been roped in assuming that he might have slipped there,” an official said.

Shocked by the development, Dubey's mother Sarla Devi told the media, “Vikas should surrender himself before the police. If he remains absconding, police may kill him in the encounter. I say kill him even if you (police) manage to catch him. Strict punishment should be given to him.”

A police sub inspector was suspended Saturday for allegedly giving clues to the accused about the police teams' massive plan to nab Dubey Thursday night.

"At the time of encounter, he fled the encounter site. Had he faced the criminals, the situation could have been different," Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (Kanpur Range) told the media.

District administration demolished a house belonging to Dubey using JCB. The demolition was done in the presence of Uttar Pradesh police officers.

Bulldozers demolishing his house, several cars and other items were seen in visuals shared on social media.

The mastermind of the gruesome murder of policemen, Dubey already had 60 serious charges, including one in which he murdered the then minister inside a police station in 2001.

He was acquitted in this case despite scores of police personnel being eyewitnesses to the minister's murder. He continued to enjoy his life and power barely 150 km away from the state capital Lucknow allegedly due to his political connections.

It has now emerged that a call went from the Local police station to the electricity department to cut off electricity of Dubey’s village. “Dubey took advantage of the darkness to launch the brutal attack on policemen and fled with his gang,” a source said.

