 Kanpur Accident Video: Mother Killed, Daughter Severely Injured After Minor, Performing Stunts In Car, Hits Their Scooter At 100 Km/Hr In Kidwai Nagar
A woman was killed while her daughter suffered severe injuries after their scooter on which they were travelling to their home was hit by a speeding car driven by a minor in Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
A mother died while her daughter was severely injured after a car, as per reports, driven by a minor lost control while performing stunts and hit their scooter in Kanpur’s Kidwai Nagar on Friday afternoon. 

In the video of the incident which surfaced on social media on Saturday, the exact moment when the speeding car hit the scooter can be seen.

Watch the video here:

Reports suggest that, at the time of the incident, the woman was returning from a clinic with her 12-year-old daughter when the speeding car hit their scooter. The collision was so severe that both the woman and her daughter were thrown approximately 30 feet from the impact site.

Witnesses immediately rushed the victims to the hospital. According to reports, there were two minor boys and two girls — all believed to be students who had skipped school — inside the car. The teens were reportedly doing reckless driving and stunts, having removed their school uniforms and changed into casual clothes, which were later found inside the vehicle.

The witnesses stated that the car was travelling at around 100 km/h when it crashed into the scooter. Following the accident, the police were alerted and arrived at the scene, taking the driver and the other occupants into custody.

Investigations underway

Despite wearing a helmet, the woman suffered fatal head injuries due to the collision. Her daughter sustained multiple fractures. The Kidwai Nagar police inspector confirmed that the underage driver has been apprehended and charged. He does not possess a driving license, and an official case has been filed with further investigations underway.

