Kannan Gopinaathan asked not to come for the AMU event

Kannan Gopinathan, the young IAS officer who put in his papers last year to protest denial of freedom to Kashmiris and has now become an activist, has been reportedly asked by the Aligarh administration not to attend the event of Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday.

Gopinathan in a tweet posted Friday night said, “They (Aligarh admin) have got the directions from the Govt not to let the event happen and prevent my entry into the district. I will be going Aligarh. The administration is free to do as they deem fit. #Resistance.”

He had earlier tweeted that he was set to visit AMU to speak at the medical college affiliated with the university on Saturday to attend an event which was being held to condemn the CAA, NPR and NRC.

Several other speakers including Kavita Krishnan are expected to attend the program.