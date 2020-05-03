Kannada poet KS Nisar Ahmed passes away at 84: All you need to know about the prolific poet

Kannad poet and professor KS Nisar Ahmed passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday due to age-related ailments. He died at his residence.

He was born in Devanahalli which lies in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Popularly known as 'Nityotsava Kavi', Ahmed was a geology professor by profession. He was a poet and writer who was famous in the field of Kannada literature.

He has written various pieces in children's literature and even translated several Shakespeare plays into Kannada.

Well, Ahmed is one of the first poet to write about Bengaluru in his poetries. "Manasu Gandhibazaru", "Sanje Aidara Male" are some of the collections of poems that Ahmed has written in his initial days.

Those who know Ahmed personally know that he would often be spotted in three piece suits or safaries even during his final days.

Ahmed was known for passionately speaking about Kannada and culture in public.

He had been conferred with Kendra Sahitya Akademi award (2008, Pampa Award (2017), Rajyotsava award (1981), Padma Shri (2008) among many others for his exemplary work in the field of Kannada literature.

Also, he had chaired the annual Sahitya Sammelana that was held in Shivamogga in 2017 and had inaugurated Dasara in 2017.