Kannada film director Vijay Reddy passes away

Born as Vijay Reddy in Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, Vijay entered film industry in 1953 as an assistant editor for B.Vittalacharya's Kannada directorial Mane Tumbida Hennu.

He also directed movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. His debut Telugu movie was Srimathi.

He was known for the movies like - Rangamahal Rahasya, Gandhada Gudi, Mayura and Sanaadi Appanna.