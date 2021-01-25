Kannada actor Jayashree Ramaiah found dead

Bengaluru

Jayashree Ramaiah, Kannada actor of the Bigg Boss fame, allegedly committed suicide after battling a long bout of depression. She was found dead at an old age home in Bengaluru on Monday.

Born in Kerala but settled in Bengaluru, 41-year-old Jayashree had long spells of depression. In July last year, she had written in a Facebook post, “I quit. Goodbye to this world and depression.” However, she deleted her post later and said, “I’m all right and safe! Love you all.”

Following the Facebook post, actor Kiccha Sudeep had reached out to her. However, she responded in an FB live post saying, “I am not doing all of these things for publicity’s sake. I am not expecting financial help from Sudeep sir. I am only expecting my death as I am unable to battle depression. I am financially strong but I am depressed.”

She deleted that post too and put a fresh post saying, “Thanks a lot Sudeep sir for your care and you saved me along with your team members and my loving friends and fans. Love you all! Sorry for making you guys panic. I am back to form.”

According to Jayashree’s close friend Shilpa, the actor had isolated herself from her family and friends over the last few months and had stopped responding to their calls and messages.