Kannada actor, anchor, former corporator quizzed

Bengaluru

More celebs on Saturday came under the scanner of the ongoing drug scandal with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru summoning Kannada TV anchor Akul Balaji, actor Aryann Santosh and former corporator RV Yuvaraj for questioning. Aryann Santosh is the son of former Congress MLA RV Devaraj. Following the summons, Aryyan Santosh and Akul Balaji appeared before CCB later in the day.

Persons with links to the arrested accused are being summoned for questioning, a source was quoted. "We can call people for questioning either to rule them out as suspects or not. We will be issuing notices to many more people in the future," a senior official with the CCB said.

Aryyan, who owns Jade Villa on the outskirts of Bengaluru, employed Vaibhav Jain, an accused in the case, to manage his properties. Speaking to the media, he said he had major differences with Vibhav. “I am here to cooperate with the probe," he said. Vaibhav Jain was arrested by the CCB earlier this month. The sleuths claim that he managed various farmhouses and is believed to be an associate of another accused, Aditya Alva, brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi. Vaibhav was allegedly procuring drugs and distributing it to the private parties.

In Mangaluru, CCB questioned ABCD actor and dancer Kishore Aman Shetty. Sources claim he was allegedly supplying drugs to celebs in coastal regions and in Mumbai.

Joint CP (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in Bengaluru, "we have gathered certain information and it was felt necessary to inquire about them. Therefore, we have issued notices to them to appear before the CCB tomorrow at 10 am."

Two days ago popular Kannada actor couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray were summoned by the CCB in connection with the drug case. A photo of Aryann Santosh with actress Sanjjanna Galrani, who is in judicial custody in the drugs case, had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the CCB is also keeping a strict vigil on the ADJs, pub and resort owners and managers of the resorts and pubs where high-end parties are said to take place.