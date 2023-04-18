Kanjhawala death case: Rohini Court transfers case to Sessions Court, next hearing on April 21 |

New Delhi: Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday transferred the case Kanjhawala hit and drag case to the Sessions Court.

The next date is April 21. A woman named Anjali was hit by a car and her body was dragged for several kilometres on new year's eve (January) this year.

Seven accused persons were arrested in connection with the case, of whom two were later granted bail.

Several charges mentioned in the charge sheet

Delhi Police have already invoked section 302 IPC in the FIR. Initially, the FIR was registered under sections 120B, 304, 279 and 201 and other sections of the IPC.

The accused -- Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun -- were arrested on January 1. They are in judicial custody following interrogation. The other two accused, Ashutosh and Ankush, were arrested later on.

About the Kanjhawala horror

In what was a shocking incident at the Shani Bazar Road, the victim was dragged 13 kilometres under a car. The accused drove around in the car for two hours, Delhi police had submitted while seeking the remand of the accused persons.

The CCTV footage and Call Detail Record (CDR) collected during the investigation may be crucial evidence disclosure in the chargesheet.

Delhi police had also submitted that the accused, Deepak, was planted by the other accused persons in the case.

Delhi police had submitted that the CCTV footage was collected from a petrol pump and a place where the accused took food.