Kangana Ranaut 'Slap' Incident: CISF Woman Constable Booked For Assault |

Chandigarh: The Mohali police on Friday booked the CISF woman constable for allegedly slapping and abusing newly elected BJP MP from Mandi seat of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut on Thursday afternoon.

Police said an FIR was registered against accused CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur following a complaint given by CISF, under sections 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (for wrongfully restraining any person) of IPC; the accused had yet not been arrested even as both the sections were bailable.

Even though the police has yet to comment on the motive of the alleged assault, Kangana had taken to social media and linked it to the "extremism and terrorism in Punjab’’ after the incident. However, in a video on social media, the accused appeared to be upset with Kangana's stance on farmers’ protest.

It may be recalled that while the accused had been immediately suspended, the CISF had also initiated an inquiry against her. Her husband is also posted with CISF and the couple have two children.

She further held in her video that the accused approached her from the side in the security check area, hit her and hurled abuses at her and when she (Kangana) asked her why she did so, the accused constable said she was a supporter of the farmers’ protests.

The incident occurred around 3 pm ahead of Kangana’s flight to New Delhi, which was eventually delayed by about an hour.

Meanwhile, several videos had surfaced after the incident on the social media in some of which the accused constable could be seen telling the bystanders aloud that she (Kangana) had said that women had taken Rs 100 to sit at the farmers protest. Asking the people – some of whom were apparently videographing the incident – if she (Kangana) sat there?, and said: ``My mother was among the women protesters, who sat''.

Meanwhile, while some farmers unions have come out in support of the accused, Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini, several senior BJP leaders of Punjab including state chief Sunil Jakhar and Himachal Pradesh former CM Jai Ram Thakur have condemned the incident.