Kangana Ranaut at her abusive best

New Delhi: Reacting to the controversy sparked by her recent spat with a journalist at a press event, Kangana Ranaut, in two videos shared on Thursday, accused journalists of being termites”, “pseudo-liberal”, “treacherous” and “freeloaders.” Then, she slipped into a ‘nationalist’ groove and said that if they were indeed secular, they wouldn’t attack the country on religious matters. She further dared the media to go ahead and ban her. "Muft ka khana khaane pohonch jaate hain press conference mein. Main janna chahti hoon ki koi to criteria hona chahiye ki aap khud ko journalist keh rahe hain (You come to press conferences to hog free food. I want to know on what basis doyou call yourselves journalists)," she said in a video posted by her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

"I request you people witgh folded hands to go ahead and ban me, kyuki main nahi chahti ke meri wajah se tum logo ke ghar mein chulha jale (because I don't want you guys to make money out of me)." On July 7, during a press event organised for her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', the actor lambasted a reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Mani-karnika', which marked her directorial debut. Following this, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotted the actor and decided to deny her media coverage.

While Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the upcoming film, instantly issued a statement apologising for the incident, with her recent social media post, Kangana Ranaut has made it clear that she is not in a mood to apologise. In the video, which is shared in two parts, the actor slammed a 'certain section of media' calling them anti-national and sold-out. "You think incompetent, rotten, pseudo-journalists like you can harm my status? Arey, nalaayko, deshdrohiyo, bikau, tum logo ko khareedne ke liye laakho bhi nai chahiye, tum log to itne saste ho ki Rs 50, 60 mein bik jaate ho. (I can buy inefficient, sold out, anti-national journalists like you for less than Rs 50-Rs 60)," she asserted in the video.

For the record, almost baring her political inclinations, she also said, “A section of journalists are hurting the country’s pride, integrity and equality like termites, by spreading false rumours and values of anti-national treachery. Yet there’s no penalty or punishment for them in the Constitution. These are sold-out journalists. If they were really secular, they wouldn’t attack the country on religious matters.”She concluded the video by thanking her fans and supporters who stuck by her side during the release of 'Manikarnika' while 'movie mafias' were standing against it.