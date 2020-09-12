Kangana Plane Chaos: DGCA to suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone found taking pictures aboard

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found doing photography inside it.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked IndiGo on Friday to take "appropriate action" after the regulator found alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in the airline's Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger.

According to a video of the incident that took place inside Wednesday's flight, reporters and cameramen were jostling and bunching up to get a comment from Ranaut, who was sitting in one of the front rows of the plane.