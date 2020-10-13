Kangana booked for tweet against protesting farmers

The Karnataka police on Tuesday registered an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweet against farmers. The case came on a complaint by lawyer L Ramesh Naik which was taken cognisance of by the Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Tumakuru.

The complainant said that the actor’s tweet, posted on September 21 slamming protests against farm bills that later became Acts, was intended to “cause riots”.

Kangana’s official Twitter account @KanganaTeam had tweeted, “People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation."

Speaking to the media, Ramesh Naik said Kangana’s tweet had hurt him and said that it was provocative in nature with the intention of causing riots. He said that it prompted him to file a case against the actor.