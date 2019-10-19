Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Wife Kiran threatens to self-immolate unless Yogi meets them, police question Maulana Anwarul Haq

A day after, Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead, his wife Kiran has now threatened to self-immolate herself demanding justice for her husband.
According to Latestly, Kiran revealed that her husband used to get threat calls every day but the administration did not act upon it. Moreover, Tiwari's family members said they won't cremate his body till the time Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits them. The family also demanded security and government job for his two sons. Tiwari's mortal remains arrived at his native place in Muhmadabad on Friday night.
Crying inconsolably after the body of Kamlesh Tiwari arrived at his native place in Muhmadabad, his wife demanded justice for her deceased husband and told reporters, "I will commit self-immolation right at this place along with my children". She said that Kamlesh Tiwari used to get threat calls every day but the administration did not act upon it. Another family member demanded that the government should provide a government job for two sons of Kamlesh.
According to news Agency ANI, police have taken Maulana Anwarul Haq for investigation. The Avinash Chandra, ADG Bareilly Zone told the news agency that, "Maulana Anwarul Haq has not been arrested, investigation still underway".
The 45-year-old leader was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday following which he was rushed to the trauma centre where he succumbed to his injuries. According to a report by IANS, the two attackers, wearing saffron clothes, walked into Tiwari's office in Khurshid Bagh area in Lucknow on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. The report further informs that after walking in, the assailants opened the box, took out the firearm, shot Tiwari and fled from the spot.
