Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Wife Kiran threatens to self-immolate unless Yogi meets them, police question Maulana Anwarul Haq

A day after, Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead, his wife Kiran has now threatened to self-immolate herself demanding justice for her husband.

Crying inconsolably after the body of Kamlesh Tiwari arrived at his native place in Muhmadabad, his wife demanded justice for her deceased husband and told reporters, "I will commit self-immolation right at this place along with my children". She said that Kamlesh Tiwari used to get threat calls every day but the administration did not act upon it. Another family member demanded that the government should provide a government job for two sons of Kamlesh.