Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: Jack Dorsey and Twitter turn a blind eye as social media platform become vortex of Islamophobic abuse

Kamlesh Tiwari’s murder has opened up a can of worms on social media with a vortex of abuse that would make hell’s deepest rung look pleasant in comparison.

Soon after the identity of the accused became public, Twitter became a hellhole with violent threats against members of a particular community.

While Twitter is a hellhole of abuse, what was shocking was that the social media platform didn’t feel the need to monitor or stop any of the abuse.

Even as this story is being published, a tag asking for Muslims to be banned altogether in India is still trending.

A swarm of Twitterati tagged Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, Twitter support, Twitter India and Twitter safety demanding action and questioning the integrity and hate policy of Twitter that allows the trends as such on its platform.

But given Twitter’s behaviour in the past, expecting them to take action against trolls would be optimistic to the point of foolishness.

Jack Dorsey – through his actions – has often shown no desire to check the abuse that makes Twitter such a magnet for the worst kind of cyber bullying.