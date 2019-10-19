Kamlesh Tiwari Murder: 5 latest updates and story so far

The president of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party was murdered at his home in Khurshed Bagh under the Naka Hindola police station area. Police have registered an FIR against three persons in connection with the killing of Kamlesh Tiwari (45), who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha.

A lesser-known outfit called the Al-Hind Brigade claimed responsibility late on Friday night for the murder of the Hindu Samaj Party president, though the authenticity of the claim could not immediately be verified. Late on Friday night, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said a special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the incident.

Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran threatens to self-immolate unless Yogi meets them

A day after, Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead, his wife Kiran has now threatened to self-immolate herself demanding justice for her husband.

Crying inconsolably after the body of Kamlesh Tiwari arrived at his native place in Muhmadabad, his wife demanded justice for her deceased husband and told reporters, "I will commit self-immolation right at this place along with my children". She said that Kamlesh Tiwari used to get threat calls every day but the administration did not act upon it. Another family member demanded that the government should provide a government job for two sons of Kamlesh.

Mother blames BJP leader

Body of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari, who was shot dead on Friday was taken to his native place Mahmudabad in Sitapur from the mortuary after Post-Mortem Examination (PME) amid tight security. Earlier, family members and supporters of deceased Tiwari gathered outside the mortuary on late Friday night and staged a protest.

Kamlesh Tiwari's mother told News18, “It is Shiv Kumar Gupta, a leader of Bharatiya Janata Party. Nobody asked me anything in Lucknow, all I was asked is what I want. To this I replied that I just want the dead body of my son. I will not spare anyone even if I get killed for it. I requested the police to call Gupta and question him but my request was not heeded to. Shiv Kumar Gupta lives in Thatheri and is a mafia who has over 500 cases against him. He had taken over as the president of local temple and killed my son over a dispute regarding construction of the structure.”

Maulana questioned, shooters spotted

According to news Agency ANI, police have taken Maulana Anwarul Haq for investigation. The Avinash Chandra, ADG Bareilly Zone told the news agency that, "Maulana Anwarul Haq has not been arrested, investigation still underway".

According to a report by IANS, the two attackers, wearing saffron clothes, walked into Tiwari's office in Khurshid Bagh area in Lucknow on the pretext of handing over a box of sweets. The report further informs that after walking in, the assailants opened the box, took out the firearm, shot Tiwari and fled from the spot.

Al-Hind Brigade claims responsibility

"We at Al-Hind Brigade claim the responsibility for killing Kamlesh Tiwari, who tried to defame Islam and Muslims. More to come," the outfit said in a WhatsApp message that was widely circulated. The message, which also carried a photograph Tiwari, said, "Kamlesh Tiwari was a nuisance and whosoever points fingers towards Islam and Muslims, will met same end. Al-Hind Brigade takes the responsibility. Get ready to see more. The war has begun."

FIR against 2 maulanas in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

According to ANI, the city police on Friday registered the first information report (FIR) against two maulanas from Bijnor on a complaint from the wife of Hindu Mahasabha chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

She has said in her complaint that these two had threatened to kill her husband in 2016, police said.

The alleged killers of Tiwari were known to the deceased and had spent around 30 minutes with him on the pretext of gifting him sweets, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said. Tiwari was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party. "The accused are said to be known to him. They brought sweets for him and even spent around half an hour with him. We have found vital clues. Investigation in the matter is underway," Singh told ANI.

Five arrested by UP police

Five persons, including three in Surat, have been taken into custody in connection with the killing of Kamlesh Tiwari, the president of a little-known Hindu Samaj Party, police said on Saturday. Police have taken into custody Mohammed Mufti Naeem Kazmi and Imam Maulana Anwarul Haq, who were named in the FIR in Uttar Pradesh, state Director General of Police OP Singh said at a press conference.

"The three persons who have been taken into custody in Surat are Mohsin Sheikh, Faizan and Rashid Ahmed. So far there is no terror angle associated with this incident," Singh said. The Uttar Pradesh police and their Gujarat counterparts are interrogating the persons taken into custody, the DGP said. Tiwari (45), earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed at his home in Khurshed Bagh under the Naka Hindola police station area here on Friday.

(Inputs from Agencies)