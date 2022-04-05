Kamal Nath to lead 2023 Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: All senior leaders of the state Congress have reposed their faith in PCC chief Kamal Nath and decided to fight 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh under his leadership, said spokesperson of the party Jitu Patwari.

The meeting held at Nath's residence on Monday evening included all factions and regional satraps of the party. The meeting of core group had former speaker NP Prajapati, former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and former MPCC chief Arun Yadav.

“Congress party has decided with consensus that 2023 assembly elections will be fought under leadership of Kamal Nath,” said president of media department of Congress, Jitu Patwari briefing the media, after the meeting.

Patwari said that a detailed strategy has been prepared to raise issues troubling the common man including rising prices and unemployment.

“Congress will start a big movement from streets to the Assembly to raise people’s issues,” added Patwari.

Former finance minister Tarun Bhanot said that the financial condition of the state is in tatters with state reeling under debt of more than Rs 4 lakh crore. In addition, government is increasing prices of petrol, diesel and electricity.

“Very soon Congress will start a campaign to aware farmers and the youth of the state,” added Bhanot.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Kamal Nath invites senior leaders on April 4

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:36 PM IST