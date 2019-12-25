Kamal Nath leads anti-CAA protests

Thousands turned out for the Congress' 'Save the Constitution' march in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday.

Led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the march covered a distance of about two kilometres from Roshanpura square to Minto Hall.

Criticising the BJP, Kamal Nath said that the BJP at the Centre has been raising issues and bringing up such legislature that would divert public attention from its failure on the administrative front.

"The peace march that we have taken out is not just for Bhopal or the state, it is for the nation. We want to send this message from the heart of the country on how the central government is trying to disintegrate the country. "The question is not about what is written in these laws. The question is about what the government is trying to hide about them. The question is not what they will be used for. The question is about how these laws will be misused," Kamal Nath said.