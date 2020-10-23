Kamal Haasan takes aim at vaccine politics, warns against 'playing with lives'

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday evening shot down the rhetoric over the "free coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally in Tamil Nadu, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party have made to the public. Haasan, chief of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, warned the BJP against "playing with people's lives".

According to a report, Kamal Haasan lashed out over an "evil promise for a non-existent vaccine" and said: "A vaccine is a life-saving drug, not a sprinkling promise."

The MNM chief also threw in a warning against playing with people's lives. He said, "You are used to playing with people's poverty. If you dare to play with their lives, your political lifetime will be decided by the people."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday assured free immunisation against coronavirus for all sections of people in the state as soon as a vaccine is made available.

"I would like to announce that as soon as the vaccine is developed (and made available to states) all people in Tamil Nadu will be immunised and the government shall bear the cost," he said.

The Chief Minister, who was in Pudukottai on an official visit to review anti-COVID-19 measures and development projects in the district told reporters that vaccination shall cover all sections of the society.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

The announcement came after the BJP, in its manifesto for Bihar Assembly elections, promised free vaccination to all in the eastern state once the vaccine is developed.

Releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for elections in Bihar, federal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: "Everyone in Bihar will get a vaccine for free, that's our first manifesto promise."

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had last week said India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months.

Presently COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of trials.

India as a whole, however, has seen a sharp drop in cases since a September peak.