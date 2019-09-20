Kamal Haasan blames 'govt apathy' for techie's death

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday blamed "government apathy" and "half-baked politicians" for the recent death of a 23-year old woman techie in Chennai after an illegal hoarding put up by an AIADMK functionary crashed on her. The victim R Subhashree, riding a two-wheeler, had lost balance and fell on the road after the hoarding crashed on her and she was run over by a water tanker that came from behind.The incident prompted a public outrage.

Haasan said the powers that be have kept people "slaves" by calling them "ordinary" folks, but asserted such "ordinary" citizens create "extraordinary" leaders. "Many Subhashrees and Raghus have been killed due to this government apathy," Haasan said in a video. K Raghupathy (Raghu) also died in similar fashion in 2017 in Coimbatore when he was run over by a Corporation lorry after his two-wheeler rammed into an arch erected for the MGR Centenary fete then.

The late MG Ramachandran, fondly addressed as MGR, is founder of the ruling AIADMK and a former Chief Minister. Haasan wondered "how many more lives will be taken away by these ignorant officials and half-baked politicians." "Don't they have common sense on where to erect or not not erect banners," he said. He indicated that if questions are raised in the state, then it is met with intimidation, apparently by the ruling party leaders.