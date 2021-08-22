Kalyan Singh made 'Jan Kalyan' his life mantra: PM Modi pays tributes to ex-UP CM in Lucknow; watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his last respects to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh at the latter's residence in Lucknow.

Tributes poured in for the prominent backward caste leader with PM Modi hailing the two-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister's "indelible contribution" towards the development of the state and the "cultural regeneration" of India.

"Shri Kalyan Singh Ji made Jan Kalyan his life Mantra. He worked for the development of UP and the nation. He became synonymous with honesty and good administration," the PMO said, quoting PM Modi.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by BJP president J.P. Nadda, flew to Lucknow on Sunday and drove straight to the veteran leader's residence in Mall Avenue where he paid floral tributes and spent about 25 minutes talking to family members of the late leader.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel had received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid his last respects to BJP veteran and the former Chief Minister of the state Kalyan Singh.

Kalyan Singh passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. He was 89.

The veteran BJP leader, who also served as the Rajasthan governor, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the SGPGI in a critical condition on July 4. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure, the hospital said.

Uttar Pradesh has announced three-day mourning and a holiday on Monday, when the former chief minister's last rites will be performed.

Singh was the Uttar Pradesh chief minister when the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of "karsevaks" in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Along with BJP veterans L K Advani and M M Joshi, he was among the 32 people acquitted in the demolition case in September last year.

A Lodhi leader, Singh was instrumental in the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

Singh is survived by his wife Ramvati Devi, son Rajveer Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Etah, and grandson Sandeep Singh, who is the minister of state for finance, technical education and medical education in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 12:19 PM IST