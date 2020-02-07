Kailash Vijayvargiya, other BJP leaders detained ahead of pro-CAA rally in West Bengal

Vijayvargiya said they won't resist being taken to the city police headquarters "as we believe in democratic protest."

Police sources said the three, along with several supporters, were taken into custody as the party was organising the rally without permission.

BJP sources, however, said they had given prior intimation to police for the rally from Tollygunje phari to Hazra Crossing.

Earlier, Home minister Amit Shah addressed a 'Jangagran' rally in favour of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jodhpur. The rally held at Adarsh Vidya Mandir is the first of 30 such rallies scheduled to be held across the country by BJP to counter the opposition towards them.

Coming down heavily on the opposition parties, Shah accused them of misleading the people. He said that ever since the government has brought the CAA; Congress, BSP, TMC, AAP are all opposing it.